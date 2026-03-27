March 27, 2026 2:40 PM हिंदी

Ravi Kishan: Comedies have been at the forefront of entertainment

Ravi Kishan: Comedies have been at the forefront of entertainment

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Ravi Kishan, who is all set to be seen in the second season of the show Maamla Legal Hai, has spoken about the importance of comedies today.

Asked about the importance of such comedies today, he reflected on the role laughter plays in balancing the viewing experience, especially in a time when audiences are constantly consuming heavy and intense content, Ravi said: “I’ve often heard he who laughs, lasts…. Humour and comedy is quintessential, and comedies have been at the forefront of entertainment.”

He added: “A horror or an action film in India feels incomplete without a comedic punchline. A show like ours ensures that everyone's mental mammle is healthy and stable in a time where we have realised that mental wellbeing is of utmost importance.”

Ravi said that comedy strengthens bonds as we present relatable situations and characters “which makes our audiences feel valued and understood.”

The actor added: “Shows like Maamla don't just entertain viewers, they remind us to find humour in life’s little moments and offer an escape from our own hardships.”

Maamla Legal Hai released on Netflix in 2024. It is directed by Rahul Pandey and co-written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. It stars Ravi Kishan, Anant V Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Tanvi Azmi, and Yashpal Sharma.

The synopsis of the show mentions: “Chaos collides with the letter of the law at the District Court of Patparganj, where quirky employees work to uphold justice. However, their daily escapades are not without a few objections”

The second season will stream from April 3 on Netflix.

Talking about Ravi, as an actor, Kishan has appeared in over 200 films, predominantly in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema.

Ravi received attention from Tere Naam starring Salman Khan. He then transitioned into Bhojpuri cinema, quickly got a breakthrough as a leading man and propelled himself to stardom in the Bhojpuri region.

In later years, he starred in several Hindi and Telugu films, including Phir Hera Pheri, 1971, Luck, Raavan, Agent Vinod, Bullet Raja, Race Gurram, Mukkabaaz and Batla House.

In 2006, he participated in Bigg Boss. He shot to major stardom with his work in Laapataa Ladies.

--IANS

dc/

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