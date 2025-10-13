October 13, 2025 5:54 PM हिंदी

Raveena Tandon: ‘Thank you my India for giving me this rich colourful culture, history’

Raveena Tandon: ‘Thank you my India for giving me this rich colourful culture, history’

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon is over-the-moon as the season of celebrations begins and thanked motherland India for giving her this rich colourful culture, history and reasons for joy.

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her Karva Chauth celebrations with Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Sonam Kapoor and Mira Rajput among many other in attendance.

The actress wrote as the caption: “And season of celebrations begins ! Love, family, birthdays (happy 18 th my son from another mom @raunakdhoot ), happiness smiles , colors , laughter, music , dancing. Thank you my India my motherland , for giving me this rich colourful culture history and reasons for joy! (sic).”

The actress had earlier showcased glimpses of her henna design on Karva Chauth, which had the names of her children, parents and husband.

The actress also mentioned that she graced a “pawsome” event, which she tagged as the best ever she has attended.

She had captioned the post: Had an “Pawsome “ day! The best ever Event that I’ve ever attended !!! Loads of love and treats and kissies from some of our doggie babies !thank you #drhingole and Parel Veterinary Hospital for this amazing day .

On the acting front, Raveena, who is the mother of actress Rasha Thadani, was last seen in the film Ghudchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani.

On the OTT front, she was last seen in Karmma Calling. It also stars Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood and Vikramjeet Virk. It is the Indian remake of the TV series Revenge created by Mike Kelley. The plot is inspired by Alexandre Dumas' 1844 novel The Count of Monte Cristo.

She will next be seen in the tentatively titled Suriya 46. The film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film was officially announced in April 2025 under the tentative title Suriya 46, as it is the actor's 46th film as a leading actor

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit.

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report