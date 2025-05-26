Raveena Tandon reveals she didn’t want to be an actress

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Bollywood star Raveena Tandon revealed that she didn’t want to be an actress and instead wanted to be a director like her father Ravi Tandon.

Raveena was in conversation with Farah Khan on the latter’s Youtube channel. Farah introduced the actress as the “most beautiful heroine.”

Farah said: “I met Raveena when she was 16 years old. I have known her since then. She was very beautiful. I told her You will be a heroine. She said ‘I will sweep in the studio’... But I want to be in films.”

To which, Raveena added: “But this story is a bit wrong. I didn't want to be a heroine. I wanted to be a director like my father. I wanted to make ads. I never thought of being a heroine.”

Farah then went on to speak about Raveena’s father and said: “I want to tell you His father was my favourite director In Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Jhuta Kahin Ka… So many classes.”

Raveena chimed in: “Baghban was a remake of his film Baghban was also a remake of Zindagi Ki.”

Raveena made her acting debut in the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool. She established herself with films such as Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, and Laadla.

In the late 1990s, she collaborated with Govinda in several successful comedies, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and Anari No.1. She also played against type in the crime dramas Ghulam-E-Mustafa and Shool.

In the 2000s, she ventured into arthouse cinema with roles in the films Daman and Aks,

After several years of hiatus, Raveena starred in the thriller Maatr. After which, she was seen in the thriller series Aranyak, and K.G.F: Chapter 2.

She will next be seen in “Housefull 5” directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey and Johnny Lever.

--IANS

dc/