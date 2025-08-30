August 30, 2025 2:51 PM हिंदी

Rathi, Rana, Bharti, Mathur and Yadav fined for breaching DPL Code of Conduct

Rathi, Rana, Bharti, Mathur and Yadav fined for breaching DPL Code of Conduct

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana, Aman Bharti, Sumit Mathur and Krish Yadav have been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct during the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL), said the tournament organisers on Saturday.

The incidents leading to the five players being fined happened during the Eliminator clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday evening. The flashpoint began when Rathi, midway through his bowling action, chose not to release the ball, prompting Rana to bring out an attempted sweep in response.

When Rathi returned to bowl, Rana backed out. But tension escalated after Rana reverse-swept Rathi for a six over deep point and visuals showed the left-handed batter charging angrily towards Rathi.

Umpire Gayathri Venugopalan and nearby fielders intervened quickly to separate the two, with Rathi walking away and muttering words. Rana eventually hit a sensational century in the chase of 202 and took West Delhi to Qualifier 2 clash, set to happen against East Delhi Riders on Saturday.

But now, Rana has been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.6 (Level 1) - using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match. Rathi, who also copped a lot of fines in IPL 2025 due to his notebook styled celebrations, has been fined 80 per cent of the Match Fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.2 (Level 2) for the conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

The match was also witness to another flare-up when Rana’s team-mate Krish Yadav engaged in a heated exchange first with Bharti and then with another play. As a result, Krish as been fined 100 per cent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 2) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match following an abuse from the opposing team player and pointing the bat towards the player.

Bharti has been penalised 30 per cent of his match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match. Mathur, meanwhile, has been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.5 (Level 1) - using language, actions or gesture which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player.

--IANS

nr/ab

LATEST NEWS

Priya Banerjee: My character in “Image Of Her” is unlike anything I’ve done before

Priya Banerjee: My character in “Image Of Her” is unlike anything I’ve done before

India’s engineering goods exports up 13.81 pc in July; US, Germany lead as top importers

India’s engineering goods exports rise 13.81 pc in July; US, Germany lead as top importers

Harnaaz Sandhu: Action cinema demands discipline, stamina, spirit

Harnaaz Sandhu: Action cinema demands discipline, stamina, spirit

PKL 12: This season will be a redemption opportunity for Pawan Sehrawat, says Rishank Devadiga (Credit: Tamil Thalaivas/X)

PKL 12: This season will be a redemption opportunity for Pawan Sehrawat, says Rishank Devadiga

Sunny Leone talks about working in vertical format for her upcoming OTT project

Sunny Leone says all entertainers should be a part of every single facet of entertainment industry

Rahul Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals’ head coach ahead of IPL 2026

Rahul Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals’ head coach ahead of IPL 2026

PKL 12: Bengal Warriorz ready to face defending champions Haryana Steelers in opening game (Credit: PKL)

PKL 12: Bengal Warriorz ready to face defending champions Haryana Steelers in opening game

Pakistan’s army pockets billions of dollars amid persistent poverty, deep economic crisis

Pakistan’s army pockets billions of dollars amid persistent poverty, deep economic crisis

India’s PV sales cross 10-lakh mark in Q1FY26; Maharashtra tops chart: SIAM

India’s passenger vehicle sales cross 10-lakh mark in Q1 FY26

Jayant Yadav moves to Puducherry from Haryana for 2025/26 domestic season

Jayant Yadav moves to Puducherry from Haryana for 2025/26 domestic season