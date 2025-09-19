Rasika Dugal-starrer ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to release on October 10

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal’s upcoming black comedy film “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli” directed by Anshuman Jha, is all set to hit the screens on October 10.

Shot entirely on a single lens, the film marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha, the film also stars Arjun Mathur, Tanmay Dhanania, and Paresh Pahuja in lead roles.

Rasika said: “I am thrilled that Lord Curzon ki Haveli is releasing in the theatres. The film had premiered at Melbourne and, subsequently, travelled to other festivals where it was much appreciated by audiences.”

She said that she enjoyed the film most when I watched it with an audience at a festival in Chicago.

“And I am so glad that it's going to be watched like that. The humour ( and the darkness that follows) is best experienced with other people. I had the opportunity to witness the response of an international audience. Now I am eagerly waiting to see how it's received here,” added Rasika.

Shot entirely in the UK, the Hitchcockian chamber drama with an edgy, international appeal as it blends suspense, wit, and biting commentary about identity within the confines of a mysterious evening, was stuck with the Indian censors for over 6months, as per a statement.

Debutant director Anshuman said: "When Bikas Mishra and I dreamt up this risque black comedy thriller, we always saw it on the big screen. It's been shot & and designed for the big screen. "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is my humble homage to Alfred Hitchcock.”

He added: “Making my directorial debut with this feels just as electric as the day I first stepped into the movies with my acting debut in Love Sex Aur Dhoka."

Actor Arjun Mathur said that as an actor, he is always excited by stories that surprise him.

“‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ is unlike anything I’ve had the opportunity to be part of before. It’s quirky, unpredictable, deliciously dark and funny. I’m thrilled that audiences are going to get to experience this in theatres,” added Arjun.

The film is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films, and presented by MAX Marketing limited.

--IANS

dc/