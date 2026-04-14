Rasika Dugal draws inspiration from stories, music, and Alysa Liu

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has spoken about what keeps her inspired, ranging from literature and music to podcasts.

She also shared her happiness about figure skater Alysa Liu’s triumphant comeback, which stands out as a major source of motivation, along with books, songs, and insightful conversations.

Rasika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself playing with her hair as she wrote: “In search of inspiration… Always looking for something to wiggle the way I’m feeling…Some things that have been a source of inspiration in the last few months…(Long caption alert)”

She wrote about Liu, a Gold in figure skating at the Winter Olympics, and her “absolutely joyous, victorious comeback probably tops the list for me. The best comeback story - so skillful, so joyous, and on her own terms this time!”

The actress added: “Sonia and Sunny and their loneliness had my heart in Kiran Desai’s most beautifully written novel. If you’ve been a young person in India in the ’90s, you might cry from relatability to it. I am so taken in by the book that I still dream of it sometimes.”

“And because I played Alysa Liu’s performance a million times… it naturally took me to MacArthur Park Suite by Donna Summer, which is now on loop on my Spotify. Given Chaa Rahi Kaali Ghata was one of my most-listened-to songs last year, I had hardly expected to be vibing to a disco number on my morning walks!”

Keeping her company through some bad AQI walks was the “earnest 3 Things by The Indian Express. A great way to get your news,” she mentioned.

“And to dive deep - there is my longtime favourite podcast, The Seen and the Unseen. The episode “A Primer on China” with Amit Varma and Manoj Kewalramani had me hitting the 15-sec rewind button a million times. That’s because it unpacks so much… a most interesting history lesson on China - the kind you’ll never find in textbooks. I still haven’t finished this 4-hour-long episode. But hey, I’m in the last 36 minutes.”

Rasika concluded: “If you reached here… thanks, man. If one of these was your vibe too… yayy. If two or more were… let’s meet!”

Talking about Alysa Liu, she is the 2026 Olympic champion in both women's singles and in the team event, the 2025 World champion, the 2022 World bronze medalist, the 2025–26 Grand Prix Final champion, a two-time Grand Prix medalist, a four-time Challenger Series champion, and a two-time U.S. national champion.

--IANS

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