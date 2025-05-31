May 31, 2025 2:01 PM हिंदी

Rashmika's mantra to deal with difficult times: Have faith that this day will pass!

Rashmika's advice to fan going through tough phase in life wins hearts online

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna's compassionate and practical reply to a dejected fan seeking advice on how to deal with "everything going wrong" is now fast winning hearts online.

A fan tweeted to Rashmika saying, "What do you do when you hit the lowest phase of your life...how to deal with everything going wrong??? Not willing to live... just feeling worthless. Suggestions please!"

Responding to the fan's tweet, Rashmika on Saturday said, "You just breathe, surround yourself with people you trust-have faith that this day will pass- and you do the same thing tomorrow- and day after and before you know it, you’ll see that you are feeling better-and you’ll be so proud of yourself for going and growing through it."

Rashmika's reply is now coming in for appreciation from a lot of her fans who seem to find her advice practical. It may be recalled that the actress, who shares a close bond with her fans, had also gone to the aid of the director of her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend' recently.

Rashmika, who plays the lead in 'The Girlfriend', came to the aid of her director Rahul Ravindran on the social media platform X after her fans, who were unhappy about the makers not releasing enough updates about the film, began trending the topic #ReleaseTheGirfriend.

A number of eager fans began asking for updates about the film from the makers so much so that director Rahul Ravindran had to respond to their demand.

Quoting a tweet that showed the topic #ReleaseTheGirlfriend was trending, he wrote, "Guys… there will be updates soon. Praamise. Please be a little patient."

It was then that Rashmika stepped in to pacify her fans. She tweeted, "Hi my lovelies.I know we’ve been making you wait and your trend really is something else...but trust me @23_rahulr is really working on it to give you the best output and it’s one of the most special kind of films. It's a film where we speak about things we generally don’t talk much about. It’s a pure characters-driven film and that’s the beauty of it. We promise you we want to give you the best and it’ll be worth your while. But because of today... for all the love you’ve shown us, we’ll just speed up the process and deliver it to you soonest!"

The film, which is being presented by producer Allu Aravind, features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead along with Dheekshith Shetty.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

--

IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Urmila Matondkar offers prayers at the Kamakhya Temple amidst heavy rains

Urmila Matondkar offers prayers at the Kamakhya Temple amidst heavy rains

SEBI confirms ban on LS Industries and key individuals amid fraud probe

SEBI confirms ban on LS Industries and key individuals amid fraud probe

Divya Khossla on 1 year of ‘Savi’: Feels like yesterday

Divya Khossla on 1 year of ‘Savi’: Feels like yesterday

Asia Pacific emerges as largest market for solar photovoltaic, India a bright spot

Asia Pacific emerges as largest market for solar photovoltaic, India a bright spot

Vipul Organics reports 46 pc sequential drop in Q4 net profit

Vipul Organics reports 46 pc sequential drop in Q4 net profit

Providing service to taxpayers is duty of tax officials: FM Sitharaman

Providing service to taxpayers is duty of tax officials: FM Sitharaman

Indian stock markets witness 2nd consecutive week of consolidation

Indian stock markets witness 2nd consecutive week of consolidation

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara’ an ode to his favourite love stories

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara’ an ode to his favourite love stories

Cardi B blasts ex-husband Offset on his controversial remark

Cardi B blasts ex-husband Offset on his controversial remark

Javed Akhtar: India always took initiative to solve problems with Pakistan, latter hasn’t

Javed Akhtar: India always took initiative to solve problems with Pakistan, latter hasn’t