Rashmika Mandanna wraps up the Kerala schedule for 'Mysaa'

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna has concluded the long and crucial schedule of her upcoming drama "Mysaa" in Kerala.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a short video of herself posing with her team.

Rashmika expressed her gratitude towards all those who have been giving their all to the project, being made under the direction of Rawindra Pulle.

"Guys a lil update is that we successfully wrapped up a long schedule for #Mysaa in Kerala!! And these were some of the darlings who worked so so hard and made it all possible! Thankyou guys.. and I’ll see you soon again on set! @rawindrapulle @unformulafilms (sic)," wrote 'The Girlfriend' actress.

Earlier, IANS had reported that Rashmika underwent some intense training for her next in Bangkok, Thailand. She will be seen performing some high-octane stunts in the sequences that have been filmed during this action-packed schedule.

The sources revealed that the 'Animal' actress trained for more than eight hours every day for "Mysaa" during her stay in Bangkok.

In a first, Rashmika will be seen as a tribal Gond girl in her next.

Besides Rashmika, "Mysaa" will also feature Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles, along with others.

In addition to "Mysaa", Rashmika has also been roped in to play one of the leads, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, in the highly anticipated "Cocktail 2".

Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, the drama has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy "Cocktail", starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

"Cocktail 2" will be released in cinemas worldwide on 19th June this year.

Rashmika's lineup further includes the period drama, "Ranabaali," with husband Vijay Deverakonda.

--IANS

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