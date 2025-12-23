Rashmika Mandanna says 'What an actor' after seeing Vijay Deverakonda's first look for 'Rowdy Janardhana'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda has announced his next titled, "Rowdy Janardhana", leaving his admirers excited for what he has in store for them next.

Joining them, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is rumoured to be engaged to the 'Liger' actor, also gave a shout-out to him with a social media post.

Rashmika re-shared the announcement post for the movie on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and penned, "Let’s go! Lets go! Let’s goooo!! @TheDeverakonda (sic)".

However, the 'Pushpa' actress did not stop there and compiled another encouraging message for Vijay on her Instagram Stories.

"You Rowdy fellow. Such mental stuff this is! What visuals! What music! What vibe! What an actor! You boys are crazy and I love it (sic)," wrote Rashmika.

Announcing his next, VD treated the netizens with a power-packed first promo from the project on Instagram.

Vijay was seen in a fierce avatar for his next. Shirtless, he posed drenched in blood, with long hair and a thick moustache. Wearing a dark lungi, he was seen wielding a machete. VD will essay the role of a feared rowdy from Kalingapatnam in the forthcoming drama.

Vijay wrote, “The Biography of a Wounded man. in 1 year. #RowdyJanardhana December 2026 (sic)."

Apart from their professional commitments, Vijay and Rashmika also keep on making headlines for their alleged relationship.

The speculations of the 'Dear Comrade' co-stars being romantically involved have been doing the rounds for some time now. From appearing at airports at the same time to going on vacations at similar locations, these two have been keeping the netizens on their toes for years now.

Now, going by the latest reports, Vijay and Rashmika are finally engaged after years of being in a relationship.

The reports also claim that the lovebirds plan to tie the knot in February next year. However, there is no official announcement from either side till now.

