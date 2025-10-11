Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’: I’m in love with this song

October 11, 2025 11:42 AM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna on song ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’: I’m in love with this song

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna has professed love for the track ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ from her upcoming film “Thamma” and said that her furry-friend Aura is also vibing with the actress on the song.

Rashmika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her sitting with her four-legged-friend Aura and listening to the freshly released song.

“This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still… I’m in LOVE with this song,” Rashmika wrote as the caption.

She added: “Also can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!”

The poignant new love song “Rahein Na Rahein Hum”, which was unveiled on Friday, is sung by Soumyadeep Sarkar, composed by the hitmaker duo Sachin–Jigar and penned by the master wordsmith Amitabh Bhattacharya .

Sachin-Jigar had said that ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ speaks to the ‘heart’

Speaking about the song, Sachin–Jigar shared in a statement: “Rahein Na Rahein Hum is one of those songs that speak to the heart. We wanted to capture the quiet ache of separation — the kind that isn’t loud, but stays with you.

“Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics express that feeling beautifully, and Soumyadeep’s voice brings it to life with such honesty. It’s a song we hope will resonate with anyone who has ever loved deeply.”

"Thamma" stars Ayushmann as Alok, along with Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, along with others. "Thamma" is expected to get a theatrical release on October 21, during Diwali.

Set in a fictional world, “Thamma” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

The film is directed by 'Munjya' fame maker Aditya Sarpotdar.

