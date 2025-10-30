Rashmika Mandanna on playing Tadaka: Screaming is her superpower

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress and National crush Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Thamma”, has spoken about stepping into the layered world and the human connection in her character’s journey.

Speaking about finding the human connection in her character Tadaka’s journey, Rashmika told IANS: “ I've realized Tarka is just picking up emotions through the journey because it's been like so many years that she's been alive, but she's also been in the forest. So for her, like human emotions, humans are, you know, a fascinating species."

"Like every time they cry, she's just wondering how they're crying. Every time they laugh, she's just wondering, ‘oh, this is how you smile’.

“And she's trying to replicate that from Alok and things like that. Those are the minute details that I had worked on because, you know, I basically was like, okay, I'm an animal.”

She added: “If I were turned into a human, this is what I'd have to do. So that's how I saw it. That's how I sort of performed it. And that's why she can't cry. Like she doesn't know how to cry. So all that she can do is scream. And screaming is her superpower. Like, so yeah, we've just sort of built around what we could.”

“Thamma” also stars Nawazuddin Siddqui and Ayushmann Khurrana, and is set in a fictional world. The film also sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya”. The film is part of the larger Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and is connected to the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya.

“Thamma”, a film based on vampires, follows a journalist played by Ayushmann, who gets caught up in the power struggle of vampires Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Looking forward, the actress is now all geared up for the release of her upcoming film “The Girlfriend”.

The upcoming Telugu romantic drama, which also stars Dheekshith Shetty. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

The movie is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. She will also be seen in “Cocktail 2” and “Mysaa”.

--IANS

dc/