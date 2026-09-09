September 09, 2026 10:35 AM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna on her love for random pics: You just get the moment exactly as it was!

Rashmika Mandanna on her love for random pics: You just get the moment exactly as it was! (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) Expressing love for the random pictures that her team clicked with a disposable camera that she had presented to them, actress Rashmika Mandanna has now explained why she loved these pictures and stressed on the fact that she was going to do "definitely more of this".

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures that the team had clicked with camera, she wrote, "A few months ago we had this little ideaaa... I gave the team a disposable camera and the only brief was.. just click whatever you feel like clicking."

She went on to explain,"And now, we’ve finally got the pictures processed. There’s something I really love about not knowing what a picture looks like the second you take it. You can’t fix the hair, change the angle, take another 20 or edit the little things you don’t like. You just get the moment exactly as it was."

She concluded the post saying, "And in a world where we’re all so used to taking 1000 pictures before choosing the “perfect” one... these somehow feel even more special. Definitely doing more of thissss."

On the workfront, Rashmika has an interesting line up of films. Significantly, two of her films -- 'Ranabaali' and 'Mysaa' are scheduled to hit screens this year.

In fact, the makers of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Mysaa' had only recently announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year.

Unformula Films, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before. IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON 27.11.26."

It may be recalled that the film was recently in the news when its unit completed shooting a crucial underwater sequence featuring Rashmika.

The film has generated excitement among fans ever since it was first announced. In fact, in May this year, the film was in the news when actress Rashmika Mandanna disclosed that the unit had successfully wrapped up a long schedule in Kerala.

Sources close to the unit had told IANS earlier that stunt master Kecha Khampakdi had choreographed some high voltage action sequences for this film which were shot in this schedule. Rashmika is believed to have performed some high intensity action sequences during this schedule along with key actors in the film.

IANS had reported earlier that the actress had been training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand to perform in the sequences that were to be filmed during this action schedule.

Sources in the unit had disclosed that the actress had trained for over eight hours everyday For 'Mysaa' in Bangkok.

For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film.

The film, apart from Rashmika, also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas P Krishna while music is by Jakes Bejoy. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.

--IANS

mkr/

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