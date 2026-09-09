Malavika Mohanan: I would love to play a gangster!

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) South sensation Malavika Mohanan, who has steadily carved a niche for herself across film industries, has now disclosed to a fan that she would love to play a gangster in a film.

The actress, who answered questions posed by fans on social media, replied to a fan who wanted to know what kind of roles she still wanted to play. She said, "I would love to play a gangster."

The actress also disclosed that she and Karthi, her co-star in her upcoming film 'Sardar 2', were both people who loved food and snacking. Responding to another question on who was the bigger foodie, she said, "We both love food and snacking! I’m a big time snacker..I can snack anywhere anytime and during the course of promotions I think I got an idea that Karthi sir is pretty similiar too."

Malavika Mohanan's next film 'Sardar 2', which has been directed by P S Mithran and which features Karthi in the lead, has already been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

'Sardar 2' is slated to hit screens worldwide on September 10.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for various reasons. In fact, actor Karthi, while speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, had said that audiences who watched the film would not be able to ignore the point the film looked to make as it pertained to a stunning truth about their health and well being.

Participating in the audio and trailer launch of the film, Karthi had said, "You might have continued the practice of drinking water from plastic water bottles, but after watching this film, you won't be able to ignore the point it looks to make. That is because we're spoken about a truth that pertains to your health and that issue is bound to leave you shaken."

For the unaware, director P S Mithran had, in 'Sardar', which was the prequel to 'Sardar 2', highlighted the issue of commercialisation of water. The film had gone on to emerge a huge blockbuster. Now, in the second part of the spy thriller, the director has looked to showcase issues pertaining to health and hygiene.

The unit of 'Sardar 2' had wrapped up its shooting in Bangkok in June last year.

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who shared a picture from the sets of the film in Bangkok on her Instagram stories, had in May last year, disclosed during a question and answer session with fans that she would be wrapping up 'Sardar 2' in June, 2025.

Interestingly, the unit completed a 100 days of shooting in April last year. While announcing the sequel to Sardar, the makers had released a promo that showed Karthi’s character being sent as a spy to Cambodia. When asked whether the story indeed moved to Cambodia or whether it took place in China, Mithran had said, “Initially, the story goes to Cambodia and then shifts to China.”

On the technical front, 'Sardar 2' has cinematography by George Williams and music by Sam C S. Editing for the film is by Vijay Velukutty and Art direction is by MSP Madhavan, B. Sekar. The film has been written by Rathna Kumar, Aashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyand and stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D'Souza.

--IANS

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