Rashmika Mandanna is envious of her furry friend, shares stark contrast between their Sunday routines

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in ‘Cocktail 2’, is envious of her furry friend, Aura, as she gets to work, and the latter spends a lazy Sunday.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of her puppy in a deep slumber under the sheets. The actress expressed her envy, and called Aura extremely lucky.

She wrote on the picture, “Aura be like: Mum hasn't slept a wink and she has to go to work.. but who cares.. I get the bed all to myself and I am happy happy.. Lucky bum”.

The actress has a packed schedule with some of her biggest films lined-up for release. She will be next seen in ‘Mysaa’. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently, and it promises a solid entertainer.

The teaser features striking underwater sequences, with the sequence of Rashmika sitting at the bottom of the water while holding a sickle, creating a haunting and goosebumps-inducing moment. Rashmika steps into the role of a Gond tribal woman, a demanding character that required intense physical preparation and the execution of challenging action sequences.

Produced by Unformula Films, ‘Mysaa’ is an action-drama directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle. The film is being mounted on a grand scale with an emphasis on large-scale action and technically ambitious vision. The makers have yet again confirmed that Mysaa is slated for a theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on November 27, 2026.

Earlier, Rashmika reportedly suffered a serious hip injury while filming an intense dance sequence. The actress pushed through demanding action and dance schedules, which led to a complete tendon detachment in her hip.

As per media reports, doctors were surprised by the severity of the injury, stating that this kind of tendon damage is usually seen in athletes who undergo rigorous physical training. The actress was advised a complete rest for 6 weeks by medical experts.

Her recovery was followed by a structured rehabilitation program to aid her recovery and help restore strength.

--IANS

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