Rashmika Mandanna is a beauty in black as she gets back on the red carpet

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna was a beauty in black as she got back on the red carpet during the Zee Cine Awards 2025.

The 'Animal' actress was seen carrying a black contemporary fusion saree with utmost grace. Her blouse included a deep sweetheart neckline with a net waist. She accessorised her look with golden heart-shaped earrings and brown toned makeup. The stunner decided to leave her hair open with a middle parting.

"After a while, I was back on the red carpet again...All the love pouring in makes my heart so happy. Just wanted to show you what I wore that day..", Rashmika wrote in the caption.

Thanking her team, she added, "Biggest shoutout to my team.. they’ve always got my back. The only way I survive these incredibly tough, busy days is because of them and my family. Bone-crushing hugs to each one of you."

On Monday, Rashmika introduced her InstaFam to her new best friend.

Taking to social media, the diva shared some special moments that reflected her growing bond with her new BFF — the fuzzy blue alien Stitch.

Rashmika was seen goofing around with Stitch during her shoot. She interacted with him during photoshoots and restaurant outings. Towards the end of the video, Rashmika asked her BFF, "Stitch, do you want to be my date?”

Dropping the video on social media, the 'Pushap actress wrote in the caption, “Too cute to handle, too crazy to miss. My bestie stitch is making me simp with madness and bliss! Please tell me I’m not the only one losing it over him. Psssstt.. Oh, he is gonna be in cinemas from 23rd May #LiloAndStitch.”

On the professional front, Rashmika has a promising lineup ahead with Aditya Sarpotdar's “Thama,” co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, along with “Kubera,” “Pushpa 3”, “The Girlfriend,” and “Rainbow.”

--IANS

pm/