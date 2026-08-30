Rashmika Mandanna getting back to work post hip injury: Going to miss all of this

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to get back to work after recovering from her recent hip injury.

In her latest post on social media, the 'Pushpa' actress shared that she is going to miss all of the fun things she got to do during her time at home.

"I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this! (sic)," Rashmika wrote on the photo-sharing app.

The latest post of 'The Girlfriend' actress also included glimpses from her recovery time with her loved ones. It included offering prayers, watching movies, solving puzzles, and spending time with her pets.

Elated to see Rashmika getting back to her normal life, netizens commented things such as, "Seeing you all healed and getting back to work makes me so happy...I’ve been waiting to see you back to your usual self, smiling and doing what you love. Please take care of yourself and don’t push too hard. So happy to see you back, Rashmika.", "Waiting to see u on on-screen", and "May God bless you".

Previously, Rashmika admitted in another one of her posts that all this time away from work has made her realize the importance of slowing down.

Sharing her new perspective, the 'Animal' actress said that earlier, when she was hustling, ‘slowing down’ seemed scary to her, but now she finds hustling extremely scary.

Putting her thoughts into words, Rashmika wrote on the photo-sharing app, "My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long..

It’s amazing how when you are hustling your days away the other side which is ‘slowing down’ seems scary but when you are pushed into ‘slowing down’ - the hustling like a crazy person now seems scary.. maybe that’s what is life..."

Rashmika recently suffered a serious hip tendon injury while shooting her upcoming film 'Mysaa'.

--IANS

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