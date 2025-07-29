Rashmika Mandanna: Been someone who connects moments with how they smelled

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) National crush Rashmika Mandanna has turned entrepreneur with her new fragrance venture and revealed the personal memory or moment that sparked this idea.

Talking to IANS, Rashmika shared: “The idea of Dear Diary came from something very personal. I’ve always been someone who connects moments with how they smelled, like how a certain smell instantly reminds me of a person or a place, or how my mum’s lotion brings back memories of her and home.”

She said she realised that while “we capture memories through photos or videos, we don’t often talk about the power of scent and how it can make you feel.”

The actress said that she began writing “these honest little entries, which eventually became the digital Dear Diary series”.

“And so many people connected with them. I thought, what if I could translate those memories into fragrances? That’s when Dear Diary, the fragrance brand, was born,” said the actress, who is the Founder of Dear Diary.

For Rashmika, fragrance is “a memory in a bottle.”

“I genuinely believe that. I may forget conversations, dates, places, but somehow, scents stay with me. There’s this beautiful mix of coffee and rain-soaked earth that always reminds me of my home in Coorg. It’s such a grounding, comforting scent.”

She added: “That’s what I’ve tried to capture in Dear Diary. I want people to find their memories in these fragrances, too.”

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in “Kuberaa,” an action crime drama film directed by Sekhar Kammula. It stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

She will next be seen in “Thama” starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Touted to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop, “Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of 'Muniya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann's primary collaboration with the filmmaker.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of "Thama" has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

dc/