Rashami Desai says 'lucky to have friends like you' as she reunites with her 'Bigg Boss 13' gang

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai got together with her 'Bigg Boss 13' housemates Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra, recreating some fond memories.

Paras took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a selfie with Rashami and Arti, twinning in black.

Re-sharing the photo on her social media, Reshami expressed her delight to get back together with her buddies.

The 'Uttaran' actress said that she is blessed to have such amazing friends in her life.

Cherishing the precious moments spent with her friends, Rashami wrote,"#Besttraio Some moments with you guys make us realize what we lacked, what we overlooked, and what we're blessed with. I'm so lucky to have friends like you. (sic)"

Considered one of the most entertaining seasons of "Bigg Boss", all the contestants of the 13th season are believed to share an extremely close bond, even after so many years since the show ended.

Rashami shares various personal and professional updates from her daily life on social media.

In October, the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress opened up about her fitness and self-healing journey, revealing that she has lost 9 kgs.

Reflecting on her struggles and her journey in fitness, she wrote on social media, “Posting this was just a pure intention that the journey was not easy. Not reached to my destination but I’ve got the surety that I can do it. Coz I had no faith in me. M down 9KG and having different health concerns. And this are the only clothes I wear and keep telling my self that one step at a time. Everyone loves comfort and wanna do the best in life (sic).”

Rashami also talked about the importance of self-acceptance, patience, and healing.

“But in all that we all forget that we have relationship+commitment=ME we expect to much from our self… with this I’ve realised. The world will wait let’s do the right things and I started my journey and it’s still going on…. And I know THIS TOO SHALL PASS…..", she concluded.

--IANS

pm/