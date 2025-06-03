Rasha Thadani talks about paying tribute to Madhuri Dixit, her nana Ravi Tandon and mother Raveena at Zee Cine Awards 2025

June 03, 2025 1:54 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Rasha Thadani recently took center stage at the Zee Cine Awards 2025, delivering a heartfelt tribute to three icons close to her heart—her mother Raveena Tandon, her legendary grandfather, Ravi Tandon and actress Madhuri Dixit.

The young star spoke about the emotional experience of honoring these cinematic stalwarts through her performance, calling it a moment she will cherish forever. Rasha shared, “To the world, these songs are iconic moments in Indian cinema. But for me, each one carries a legacy that shaped who I am, especially ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. Growing up, I saw firsthand the admiration my mother inspired—it’s not just a song; it’s a memory, a symbol of her impact on screen and in my life.”

“Stepping into that iconic yellow saree was surreal. ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ was even more personal—it was for my Nana, Ravi Tandon, from his first film Anhonee, and it happens to be the first-ever disco song shot on screen featuring the fabulous Bindu ji. I wasn’t just performing; I was honoring three generations who’ve left an indelible mark - Madhuri ma’am, my nana Ravi Tandon, and my mom. This was my way of pouring love and admiration onto the stage and a moment I’ll cherish forever,” she added.

Rasha Thadani lit up the Zee Cine Awards 2025 stage with her debut performance, paying an emotional and vibrant tribute to three towering figures—Madhuri, her grandfather Ravi Tandon, and her mother Raveena Tandon. She channeled Madhuri Dixit’s legendary grace and vivacity with her rendition of ‘Ek Do Teen’, capturing the essence of the dance that defined a generation. In a powerful nod to her grandfather’s directorial legacy, she brought Bindu’s boldness alive with “Hungama Ho Gaya”, embodying a retro glamour that celebrated Ravi Tandon’s cinematic vision. Rasha then stepped into her mother’s legendary yellow saree moment as she recreated her iconic number ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani.’

The star-studded Zee Cine Awards 2025 will air on June 7.

