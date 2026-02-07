Rasha Thadani takes nostalgic look at ‘mom’ Raveena Tandon’s younger years

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Rasha Thadani took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared throwback pictures of her mother, Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, from her younger acting days.

Rasha took to Instagram, where she shared unseen photos capturing Raveena in her early years in the film industry, radiating charm and screen presence that made her a 1990s icon.

Adding a playful touch to the post, Rasha set the pictures to the popular track ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ from the 1998 blockbuster “Dulhe Raja” starring Govinda.

Keeping her caption simple yet heartfelt, Rasha wrote just one word: “Mom.”

Raveena took to the comment section and showered love on her daughter as she wrote: “Cookiiiieeee (several heart emojis).”

Talking about Dulhe Raja, it also stars Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani. It went on to become the seventh highest grossing Bollywood film of 1998. The film is considered a cult classic and is now regarded as one of the best comedy movies in Bollywood.

Rasha made her Bollywood debut last year with “Azaad”. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty alongside debutant Aaman Devgan. The film was set in 1920s India, where a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country's fight for freedom.

She will next be seen in Laikey Laikaa with Abhay Verma. Directed by Saurabh Gupta, it centers on a "dark love story" set against a gritty backdrop, exploring intense romance, pain, and, danger.

Rasha has also been locked for a film in Tollywood with filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi. The project has been tentatively titled "#AB4". Presented by Ashwin Dutt, "#AB4" has been backed by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Spilling her excitement on her new cinematic journey, Rasha wrote on her Instagram: "New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andariki prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @ajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! (Dizzy emoji) #AB4 #TeluguDebut Presented by #AshwinDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official , under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations (sic)."

--IANS

dc/