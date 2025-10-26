Rasha Thadani celebrates mother Raveena Tandon’s legacy on her birthday, calls her the ‘original trendsetter’

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Rasha Thadani took to social media to celebrate her mother, actress Raveena Tandon, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post, she honored Tandon’s illustrious career and timeless style, calling her the ‘original trendsetter’ and a constant source of inspiration. Sharing a series of throwback pictures of Raveena, her doting daughter wrote, “Happy birthday to the icon that is my mama — timeless, fearless, radiant. The original trendsetter- beauty, wit, and strength. My hero!! no one like you.”

The carousel of photos showcases Raveena Tandon from her early film career and iconic magazine shoots. One of the images captures the ‘Mohra ‘actress posing lovingly with her young daughter, Rasha.

In July, Rasha Thadani paid a heartfelt tribute to three cherished figures in her life—her mother, Raveena Tandon, her legendary grandfather, Ravi Tandon and the iconic actress Madhuri Dixit at the Zee Cine Awards 2025.

Calling it a moment she will cherish forever, Rasha said, “To the world, these songs are iconic moments in Indian cinema. But for me, each one carries a legacy that shaped who I am, especially ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. Growing up, I saw firsthand the admiration my mother inspired—it’s not just a song; it’s a memory, a symbol of her impact on screen and in my life.”

“Stepping into that iconic yellow saree was surreal. ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ was even more personal—it was for my Nana, Ravi Tandon, from his first film Anhonee, and it happens to be the first-ever disco song shot on screen featuring the fabulous Bindu ji. I wasn’t just performing; I was honoring three generations who’ve left an indelible mark - Madhuri ma’am, my nana Ravi Tandon, and my mom. This was my way of pouring love and admiration onto the stage and a moment I’ll cherish forever,” she added.

--IANS

ps/