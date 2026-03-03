GPS devices boost fishing yields, nutrition in Car Nicobar: Ministry

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Global Positioning System devices provided to fishers in Car Nicobar have enabled efficient, targeted fishing, steadier supplies of fish and improved nutritional intake of locals, the government said on Tuesday.

A Coastal fisheries information hub has been established at Car Nicobar Island and a total of five GPS devices were provided to tribal fishermen while another five GPS devices were kept for common use, an official statement said.

The initiative has led to a "substantial increase in daily catch volume, with fishermen seeing an average increase of approximately 168 per cent" even as they now spend less time fishing, the statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology said.

The precise navigation and marking of productive grounds led to this surge in daily catch volume. The ministry highlighted examples of some beneficiaries, including Junaid from Teetop village and Abdul Sattar from Chuchucha village, who began selling their catches in markets, increasing their income, after the advent of these devices in the island.

"The life and livelihood of Nicobarese communities are traditional fishing with techniques honed by experience but limited by the unpredictable nature of the sea and weather, as well as the lack of precise navigation tools. Often, boats get lost due to weather disturbances, resulting in loss of productivity and, at times, endangering lives," the statement noted.

In order to overcome this challenge, the Central Island Technological Research Institute has introduced GPS devices and adapted them for use in the local marine environment and fishing practices under the SEED Division programme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Fishermen were trained on GPS navigation and modern fishing techniques to ensure that they could effectively use the GPS devices. Surveys were conducted to assess fishermen's needs and challenges and facilitate technology adoption and adoption of the technology was promoted through the Tribal Council, it added.

—IANS

aar/pk