Ranvir Shorey talks about the ‘USP’ of ‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’: Exploration is in finer strokes

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, who is seen in the crime-family comedy drama ‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’, has opened up about what sets the show apart from other shows that are in similar tones.

“I think the biggest USP of this is that, you are right, this genre is made a lot, and it has also been successful, but it has a little sensitivity, it has a little sensitive approach to that thing,” Ranvir told IANS.

The 53-year-old actor said that while crime dramas have been explored widely on Indian screens, the show brings in a more layered and nuanced take on the subject.

Ranvir added: “So, the human interactions in this crime drama, family drama, the exploration is not in broad strokes, it is in finer strokes, you know, slightly nuanced.”

Asked if the humour part is an ingredient setting it apart from other shows, he said: “I also think that it is inherent in the story, in the situations, the humor is not forced, but the atmosphere there is like that, you know, they talk, they talk, everything has an extra, everyone has the knowledge to give, you understand, right? So, that is part and parcel of the package.”

Directed by Raj Amit Kumar, Bindiya Ke Bahubali explores the aftermath of a mafia don's arrest during an election campaign.

The show also stars Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Seema Biswas, and Sheeba Chaddha among many others.

Based in the fictional town of Bindiya, India, a volatile battle over legacy and power is ignited when Bada Davan of Davan family (Saurabh Shukla) is detained, and his ambitious son, Chhote Davan (Ranvir Shorey) attempts to seize control.

Talking about Ranvir, he made his film debut with Ek Chhotisi Love Story in 2002 and went on to feature in films like Jism, Lakshya, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Singh Is Kinng (2008), Ek Tha Tiger, Angrezi Medium and Tiger 3.

He earned critical acclaim for performances in Khosla Ka Ghosla, Traffic Signal and Bheja Fry, Mithya, Titli, and A Death in the Gunj.

On television, he hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Chalo Koi Baat Nahi. He has also been active in the digital space with shows like Rangbaaz, Sacred Games, High, Hasmukh, Metro Park, Tabbar, and Sunflower. In 2024, he participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and finished as the second runner-up.

--IANS

