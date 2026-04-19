April 20, 2026 1:13 AM हिंदी

Ranvir Shorey says he has no favourite genre in cinema

Ranvir Shorey says he has no favourite genre in cinema

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming film ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, doesn’t have a favourite genre.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that as an actor, he keeps himself away from the luxury of picking a favourite genre.

He told IANS, “No particular genre. I think that's one of the reasons why I get along so well with Rajat Kapoor and Vinay Pathak, is that it's not the genre, it's the love of filmmaking. So, the first love is filmmaking. Genres are things you explore. Being a part of this genre, being a part of another genre, playing this part, playing that part, that's explorations of the same thing from different aspects. But the thing always remains the love for filmmaking”.

Meanwhile, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ marks his reunion with Rajat Kapoor and Vinay Pathak with whom he shares a long history of collaborations. The actors, who go a long way back, have been friends for over 30 years, and have collaborated frequently. However, the three of them came together for the first time in 18 years after ‘Mithya’.

Their friendship dates back to their early years in theatre and independent cinema. All three were associated with Mumbai’s English theatre circuit and later became key collaborators in India’s alternative film movement of the 2000s.

‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is set during an intimate outstation celebration among friends and family, what begins as effortless banter, free-flowing drinks and games soon curdles into discomfort. When Sohrab is found brutally murdered late at night, the convivial atmosphere collapses, giving way to suspicion, exposed resentments and moral unease.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Mithya Talkies, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is available to stream on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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