Ranvir Shorey remembers late father Krishan Dev on his death anniversary: Home seems incomplete without you

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, on Tuesday, remembered his late father, Krishan Dev Shorey, on his death anniversary with a heartfelt message.

Sharing his emotions, the actor expressed how life and home feel incomplete without his presence, conveying how deeply he continues to miss him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranvir posted a rare throwback photo of his late father and wrote, “Remembering my father, Krishan Dev Shorey, on his death anniversary today. Home seems incomplete without you, Pa. Miss you.”

For the unversed, K.D. Shorey breathed his last on 16 September 2022 in Mumbai at the age of 92. The actor announced the news on social media on by posting a picture of his late father along with a heartfelt note. In his message, he described his father as his greatest source of inspiration and protection.

Sharing a smiling picture of his father, Ranvir wrote, “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection.”

Krishan Dev Shorey, widely known as KD Shorey, made his mark in the film industry as a producer with movies such as “Zinda Dil,” “Be-Reham,” and “Bad Aur Badnaam” during the 1970s and 80s. He later ventured into direction with the 1988 film “Maha-Yuddh,” which brought together actors like Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, and Paresh Rawal. Interestingly, he also appeared in uncredited cameo roles as a judge in two of his productions.

On the professional front, Ranvir Shorey was mostly recently seen in the crime-family comedy drama “Bindiya Ke Bahubali.” Written and directed by Raj Amit Kumar, the show also starred Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Seema Biswas, and Sheeba Chaddha.

The series was released on Amazon MX Player on 8 August 2025.

