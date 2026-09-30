September 30, 2026 9:51 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: PM Modi congratulates men’s compound archers after thrilling gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates men’s compound archers after thrilling gold win in men's compound archery team at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Ganesh Maniratnam Thirumuru after the Indian trio clinched gold in the men’s compound team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Okazaki.

India defeated China 238-237 in a thrilling final to complete a hat-trick of compound gold medals at the Games.

Taking to X, PM Modi praised the Indian archers for their accuracy and teamwork and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

“Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Ganesh Maniratnam Thirumuru clinched Gold in the Men’s Compound Team event at the Asian Games after a thrilling final. There was a superb show of accuracy and teamwork. Congratulations to our champion archers. Best wishes for their future endeavours,” PMO wrote on X.

India trailed China 58-60 after the opening end, with the Chinese team scoring a perfect 60 from their first six arrows.

Both teams then shot perfect scores in the second end, with China maintaining a two-point advantage at 120-118 after one of their arrows, initially marked nine, was upgraded to 10 following an umpire check.

India fought back in the third end, shooting six perfect 10s, while China dropped a point to reduce the deficit to 178-179.

The fourth end witnessed a dramatic turnaround as China opened with an eight, while India began with three successive 10s to take the lead. Despite China finishing with three perfect 10s, India held on to secure a one-point victory and the gold medal.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women’s compound team of Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated China 238-234 to successfully defend their gold medal.

Chikitha and Sahil had also won gold in the mixed team event, which secured an LA 2028 Olympic quota place for India.

–IANS

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