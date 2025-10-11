October 11, 2025 12:09 AM हिंदी

Ranveer Singh cheers for Deepika Padukone as she becomes first Mental Health Ambassador

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10th, announced that she has been appointed as the first mental health ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

She shared a picture where she was seen with JP Nadda and Punya Salila Srivastava. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, reacted in the comment section, writing, 'So proud of you,' with a heart emoticon. In the caption, she wrote, “On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's first-ever Mental Health Ambassador.”

She further added, “Led by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health. Through my own journey and the work we have done over the past decade, I have seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India. I look forward to working under the guidance of Sri JP Nadda to strengthen India's mental health framework further," she concluded.

Deepika has been a strong advocate for mental health for years. She first spoke about her own battle with depression nearly a decade ago, breaking the silence around an issue that was often considered a taboo in the industry back then. Deepika herself grappled with depression a decade ago and fought the mental health issue for years, especially after her breakup with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in "Singham Again", directed by Rohit Shetty, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

The film grossed around Rs. 372 crore worldwide. The actress, who recently embraced motherhood, will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King and in Allu Arjun's upcoming film directed by Atlee.

