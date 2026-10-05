Ranveer Brar shares philosophy behind new food show ‘Yess Chef’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar has shared the philosophy behind his news quiz based streaming show 'Yess Chef' saying the show.

Ranveer spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his show. The show features some of the close friends in the entertainment business including actor and comedian Zakir Khan, his brother Zeeshan, and actors Angad Bedi and Aparshakti Khurana.

Talking about the show, Ranveer told IANS, “The show is made with friends. Friends were called and told that I want to do something new. I asked them, 'Will you come?', and no one refused, everyone came. Alter, we named the show 'Yess Chef'. The purpose is that we talk a lot about food knowledge, that food knowledge is important. But we make it very serious. For instance, we make the knowledge of cricket cool. Friends sit together and talk about cricket in college, and it sounds so cool”.

He further mentioned, “We make the knowledge of Bollywood cool but we make the food knowledge serious. We need to make food knowledge cool. So, the purpose of 'Yess Chef' is to make food knowledge cool. And you can play this food-related quiz in such a living room among four friends. And the reception we have got so far, a million views will be touched in almost 24 hours. So, it is an outstanding reception. And if we are getting a million views in an hour's episode, then we have got a lot of love”.

The show is available to stream on Ranveer’s YouTube channel.

Talking about food knowledge, Ranveer had earlier said that the best way to get quality products on kitchen platforms or dining tables is to shop from local markets.

He earlier told IANS, “I believe that first of all, do your own shopping from local markets. That is very important if we talk about freshness. All of us have stopped going to the vegetable market. The 10-minute apps have changed the culture of shopping from vegetable markets. When you see fresh vegetables on the whole cart, you understand the value of fresh food. Even if you get a small packet of cabbage, you don't enjoy it”.

“I think we should continue. Last minute apps are fine in an emergency, but it is very important to go to the market and buy fresh vegetables. Secondly, if we talk about freshness, I feel that if we make as much food as we want, then there will be less things in the refrigerator. And if there are less things in the refrigerator, then there will be less tension in the mind that we have to use leftover food. So, the refrigerator is equivalent to the tension in the mind”, he added.

Food safety has become a huge concern of late, as it puts the nation’s health at severe risk. Recently, there have been several crackdowns across the state of Maharashtra owing to food safety.

--IANS

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