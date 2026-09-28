September 28, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

Ranveer Brar reacts to all veg menu served at BRICS 2026: We have to put united front as a nation

Ranveer Brar reacts to all veg menu served at BRICS 2026: We have to put united front as a nation

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar has spoken up on the recent controversy surrounding the serving of a full vegetarian menu at the recently concluded 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.

Ranveer spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his new streaming show ‘Yess Chef’.

The complete vegetarian drew criticism from left-leaning sections of society, which said that the menu could have been diverse.

He told IANS, “We make that thing a mandate. Sometimes, you want to stay away from the global controversy. Some countries eat beef, some countries eat pork, so sometimes you want to stay away from it and you want to serve food that stays away from controversy. Vegetarian food stays away from controversy, internationally”.

The 18th BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi on September 12 and September 13. It was held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. Leaders of all 11 BRICS members participated including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. The summit also brought together representatives of 10 partner countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Nigeria, Uganda, Cuba, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“Another thing, it is not that we will always serve vegetarian food. In ‘MasterChef’ there was a vegetarian season last year. People were like, ‘MasterChef has turned vegetarian’. But, that was not the case. It was only that we wanted to highlight the vegetarian food of our country. The world is talking about vegetarianism, veganism, so this time, we celebrated our vegetarianism and we should see it that way. We have to put a united front in front of the whole world”, he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and heads of institutions including the WHO, WTO, AIIB and New Development Bank also participated.

The summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration, a 140-point document covering global governance, peace and security, trade, finance, technology, health and climate.

--IANS

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