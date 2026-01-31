Rannvijay Singha: A lot of times, I don't know that I've made the mistake

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor and television personality Rannvijay Singha has opened up about dealing with mistakes, self-acceptance, and learning to live with the consequences of one’s actions, saying that acknowledging where one has gone wrong is often the toughest part of life.

Speaking candidly, Rannvijay said that everyone makes mistakes, but the real challenge lies in recognising them.

Rannvijay, who will be seen in Netflix’s “Kohrra 2”, told IANS: “We make a lot of mistakes. Sometimes it depends on where you have made the mistake, because sometimes you want to forgive yourself, but some people keep reminding you that you made the mistake…”

The actor added that accepting being wrong has been a personal struggle.

“I feel like accepting that you're wrong is the bigger problem in my life. A lot of times, I don't know that I've made the mistake. And I feel like, where did I make a mistake?” he said, reflecting on moments of confusion and self-doubt.

Rannvijay also spoke about how, with time and maturity, he has learned to approach situations differently.

“In my character also, especially in the end, the fact that there is an easier, better, whatever the situation.”

Emphasising growth and accountability, the actor said that once a person realises they have done something wrong, acceptance becomes essential.

“But if you realize that you've done something wrong, you've got to live with the repercussions, and it's okay. This is what I've learned.”

Stressing that mistakes are a part of being human, Rannvijay concluded: “Everyone makes mistakes. You've made a mistake. You're not a superhuman. You made a mistake. Now deal with the repercussions and then move on.”

Kohrra season 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 11.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab’s bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession.

