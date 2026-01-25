January 25, 2026 2:16 PM हिंदी

Ranji Trophy: Shami picks five as Bengal beat Services to enter knockouts

Kalyani, Jan 25 (IANS) Bengal stormed into the quarter-finals of 2025/26 Ranji Trophy after thrashing Services by an innings and 46 runs in their Elite Group C clash at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground on Sunday.

Resuming the proceedings on the final day’s play, Bengal needed barely 20 minutes to complete the formalities as Mohammed Shami returned with figures of 5-51 to hasten Services’ collapse on Saturday. Services, who folded for 166 in the first innings, managed 349 in their second essay but still fell well short.

Aditya Kumar tried to put in some resistance but fell for 26 to Shahbaz Ahmed, while Amarjeet Singh was dismissed for a 19-ball duck by Akash Deep. Jayant Goyat was left stranded on 68 not out as Services were bowled out for 287 in 75 overs.

Bengal had piled up a commanding 519, thanks to veteran batter Sudip Chatterjee making 209. Their bowlers then sent down 129 overs across both innings to secure the 20 wickets required for a win with a bonus point.

With this emphatic win, Bengal collected seven points to move to 30 from six matches, ensuring a place in the knockouts as Group C toppers for now. The race for the second spot now rests between Services, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Elsewhere at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Jharkhand recorded one of the biggest wins of the season after thrashing Uttar Pradesh by an innings and 301 runs.

UP were bundled out for just 84 in their second innings, with seamer Saurabh Shekhar returning dream figures of 5-16 in 7.4 overs. The result has lifted Jharkhand to number two in Group A, behind leaders Vidarbha.

Brief Scores: Bengal 519 beat Services 186 & 287 in 75 overs (Rajat Paliwal 83, Jayant Goyat 68 not out; Mohammed 5-51, Mukesh 2-56) by an innings and 46 runs.

Jharkhand 561/6 declared beat Uttar Pradesh 176 and 84 in 27.4 overs (Aryan Juyal 24; Saurabh Shekhar 5-16) by an innings and 301 runs

--IANS

nr/bc

