Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra thrash Punjab inside two days to stay alive in knockouts race

Rajkot, Jan 23 (IANS) Saurashtra needed less than two days to secure six crucial points and stay in contention for the Ranji Trophy knockouts after thrashing Punjab by 194 runs in their Elite Group B match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot on Friday.

On a turning pitch, Punjab lasted just 79 overs across both innings. Chasing 321 for victory, they were bundled out for 125 in 39 overs, with left-arm spinners Parth Bhut and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja taking five wickets apiece to seal the win.

Earlier, resuming their second innings at 24/3, Saurashtra posted 286 all out in 58.5 overs. Prerak Mankad top-scored with a brisk 56 off 41 balls, while veteran left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja contributed 46 off 44 deliveries.

Hetvik Kotak made 39 while Bhut remained unbeaten on 37. Punjab’s left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar returned with figures of 5-104, completing a match haul of 11 wickets, while Jass Inder picked up three scalps.

Punjab’s batting faltered again in their second innings. Uday Saharan made 31, while skipper Shubman Gill managed only 14. Bhut was the wrecker-in-chief with 5-8 in 10 overs, and finished with a match haul of 10 wickets. Jadeja also bagged 5-55 to complete the rout. Bhut’s all-round effort led to him being named Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, at Alur Cricket Stadium, Elite Group B toppers Karnataka were left reeling at 168/8 in response to Madhya Pradesh’s 323. Captain Mayank Agarwal and in-form Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed for ducks, while Karun Nair managed only 12. For MP, spinner Saransh Jain was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

In another fixture at MCA Stadium, India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad struck 66 while Saurabh Nawale remained unbeaten on 95 to guide Maharashtra to 306/8 in 91 overs and swell their lead over Goa to 97 runs.

At KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Chandigarh tightened their grip against last year’s runners-up Kerala after centuries from Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad took them to 416 in 115.4 overs. Kerala, trailing by 257 runs, were 21-2 at stumps and are staring at an innings defeat.

