Ranji Trophy: Dogra fined 50 percent match fee, receives two demerit points for head-butting Aneesh (Ld)

Hubbali, Feb 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra has been fined 50 percent of his match fee and handed two demerit points for head-butting Karnataka substitute fielder K.V. Aneesh during day two’s play in the Ranji Trophy final at the KSCA Ground on Wednesday.

A BCCI official told IANS that Dogra has been fined 50 percent of his match fee shortly after day two’s play ended. “In addition to this, two demerit points have been added to Dogra’s disciplinary record, as per the playing conditions for men’s multi-day matches,” further said the official.

The incident occurred in the 101st over of J&K’s first innings, when Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan attempted to steady the innings after early setbacks. Shortly after edging a delivery from Prasidh Krishna to the boundary, Dogra exchanged words with Aneesh, who was stationed at silly point.

Dogra then advanced towards Aneesh and headbutted him while still wearing his helmet, prompting immediate intervention from on-field umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe, as well as Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal and captain Devdutt Padikkal. Later, Dogra was seen apologising to Aneesh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) said it would comply with the aforementioned decision, noting that the sanction was in line with established norms by the BCCI and the match referee’s ruling.

“Whatever has been done now is as per the BCCI norms and we have to follow them. Plus, we have to follow the decision made by the match referee for this final, who is Vengalil Narayanan Kutty,” said a JKCA official to IANS.

A source in the J&K team further said the head-butt from Dogra to Aneesh may have happened in the heat of the moment. “We have no idea yet on what exactly transpired on-field, but it looks like some sledging may have led to that. Otherwise, a very calm and ethics following person like Dogra wouldn’t ever react this way, especially when on-field,” said the source.

Coming to the match, Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan struck 70 each while Sahil Lotra was unbeaten on 57 to ensure Jammu & Kashmir, chasing their first Ranji Trophy title, reached 527/6 in 126 overs at the end of day two’s play, before bad light brought an early end to the proceedings.

--IANS

nr/

