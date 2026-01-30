January 30, 2026 8:48 PM हिंदी

Ranji Trophy: Akash, Shahbaz pick five wickets each, put Bengal in pole position against Haryana

Ranji Trophy: Akash, Shahbaz pick five wickets each, put Bengal in pole position against Haryana

Rohtak, Jan 30 (IANS) Pacer Akash Deep and left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed picked five wickets each to bowl out Haryana for 100 and put Bengal firmly in control of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium in Lahli on Friday.

Akash returned with figures of 5-40 off 15 uninterrupted overs, his seventh five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, while Shahbaz picked 5-42, also his seventh five-wicket haul in the format, as Haryana folded inside 32 overs.

The duo’s efforts helped Bengal take a 93-run first-innings lead. In reply, Sudip Gharami (61) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (61 not out) stitched a 109-run stand for the second wicket to take Bengal to 155/3 in 41 overs at stumps on day two and extend the lead to 248 runs.

At the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, captain Kunal Chandela struck 207 off 297 balls - his maiden double century in first-class cricket as Uttarakhand declared at 460/7 in 120 overs against Assam. Mayank Mishra then picked three wickets to leave Assam struggling at 91/4 and trail Uttarakhand by 369 runs.

At Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala, Gujarat posted 352 in their first innings with skipper Manan Hingrajia making 150. Tripura replied strongly by reaching 208/3 at stumps, with India players Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Vijay Shankar (51 not out) steadying their innings while Sridam Paul chipped in with 69.

At Palam A Ground in New Delhi, Railways ended day two at 168/6 in 40.4 overs and trail Services, who made 343 in their first innings, by 175 runs. For Railways, Ravi Singh top-scored with 55 while Zubair Ali was unbeaten on 45, while Arjun Sharma was the standout bowler for Services with 3-45 in 11 overs.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha fail to take lead against UP despite fifties from Malewar, Bhute

ED arrests RCOM ex-chief Punit Garg in Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud case

ED arrests RCOM ex-chief Punit Garg in Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud case

Maha’s first woman Dy CM: NCP to formally elect Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader (Photo: IANS)

Maha’s first woman Dy CM: NCP to formally elect Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader

Shah Rukh Khan says Rani Mukerji is 'Mardaani', calls her ‘fiesty, strong and compassionate’

Shah Rukh Khan says Rani Mukerji is 'Mardaani', calls her ‘fiesty, strong and compassionate’

WPL 2026: We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet, says GG’s Wareham

WPL 2026: We still haven’t played our best game of cricket yet, says GG’s Wareham

Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad’s hundred helps Mumbai take first innings lead against Delhi

Ranji Trophy: Siddhesh Lad’s hundred helps Mumbai take first innings lead against Delhi

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan (File image)

Troubling nexus between immigration fraud and official corruption exposed in Pakistan

Zoya Akhtar shares throwback from 18 years ago, recalls when ‘actors were friends who hung out on sets’

Zoya Akhtar shares throwback from 18 years ago, recalls when ‘actors were friends who hung out on sets’

China’s top prosecutors directed to uphold CCP, not law: Report (File image)

China’s top prosecutors directed to uphold CCP, not law: Report

Upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit’ receives massive global response: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Upcoming ‘India AI Impact Summit’ receives massive global response: Ashwini Vaishnaw