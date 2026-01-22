Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Gill out for a duck as Punjab, Saurashtra batters struggle on a turning pitch

Rajkot, Jan 22 (IANS) India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill’s return to the Ranji Trophy ended in a two-ball duck as Saurashtra and Punjab batters struggled on a turning pitch on day one of their Elite Group B match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C on Thursday.

On a day when 23 wickets fell, Gill was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Parth Bhut, who went on to claim 5-33. Punjab’s batting line-up faltered against spin, with veteran India spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (2-48) and left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2-36) joining forces to dismiss them for 139.

Earlier, Saurashtra won the toss and elected to bat, but could make only 172 in 47.1 overs. Jay Gohil top-scored with 82 off 117 balls, while Prerak Mankad added 32. Punjab left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar returned with figures of 6-38, while Jass Inder took two wickets.

Prabhsimran Singh (44), Anmolpreet Singh (35), and Uday Saharan (23) were other run-scorers for Punjab. But Bhut’s spell and the Jadejas’ support dismissed them for a paltry total. Saurashtra closed the day at 24/3 in their second innings, with Gohil and Dharmendrasinh unbeaten on eight and five respectively, as the hosts lead stands at 57 runs.

The day also saw the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) felicitate Arpit Vasavada on his 100th first-class appearance. A memento was presented by former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah and association President Jaydev Shah, in the presence of Unadkat, Jadeja, and both teams.

"Arpit Vasavada is an exceptional cricketer who has consistently proven to be a dependable batter in all situations. Arpit’s commitment, discipline, and passion for the game set him apart, serving as a source of inspiration for teammates and aspiring cricketers alike," said Shah, a BCCI Apex Council Member.

Madhya Pradesh closed the opening day against Karnataka by reaching 244/5. Left-handed batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with 87. Karnataka struck back late in the session by claiming three wickets to keep Madhya Pradesh in check.

At the MCA Stadium in Pune, veteran spin bowling all-rounder Jalaj Saxena reached the milestone of 500 first-class wickets as Maharashtra bowled out Goa for 209. The off-spinner finished with figures of 6-79 before Maharashtra ended a productive day at 19/0.

Kerala’s struggles continued as last year’s finalists were dismissed for 139, with Chandigarh taking a two-run lead at stumps. Chandigarh have nine wickets in hand heading into the second day.

--IANS

nr/bsk/