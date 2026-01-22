Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira calls herself a replica of her ‘mamma’ in looks and personality in a heartfelt letter

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji was left emotional when her daughter Adira mentioned through her heartfelt letter how she feels she resembles her mamma in looks and skills.

The letter written by Rani's 10 year-old daughter Adira was read out by Karan Johar during a conversation, offering a rare and touching glimpse into their mother-daughter bond.

In the letter addressed to her “darling Mama,” Adira expressed her love and admiration for Rani, calling her “the best mother in the world.” She spoke about all the beautiful memories they have shared together, and candidly mentioned the qualities she admires in her mother, as well as those she has inherited from her.

Adira wrote that she has picked up Rani’s acting, dancing and painting skills, while also jokingly pointing out that she has inherited her short temper.

The little girl added that though they have differences, like Rani’s love for bold colours and her own preference for pastels, they are alike in many ways, especially in their looks and personality.

Adira went on to say that when she grows up, she hopes to be kind, confident, loving, intelligent and stylish, just like her mother.

Talking about their unbreakable bond, little Adira wrote that being of the same blood makes their connection everlasting. She signed off the letter with, “I love you so much, Mama.”

Reacting to the letter, Rani was visibly overwhelmed and described Adira as soft-hearted, kind and a true blessing.

Karan to it added that Rani's daughter is a personality in herself and shares her father Aditya Chopra’s love for food.

Karan Johar further talking fondly about Adira, described her as an angel. Highlighting the deep-rooted friendships shared between the Johar and Chopra families, he mentioned that his twins share a special equation with Adira, calling them “legacy friendships” that have passed down generations. Karan endearingly added that Rani’s journey into parenthood feels complete and fulfilling.

For the uninitiated, Adira is the daughter of Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who was born on December 9, 2015.

Despite being one of Bollywood’s most talked-about star kids, Rani and Aditya have consciously chosen to keep their daughter away from the public domain and much away from the media glare. The couple has never officially revealed their daughter’s face to the media or on social media, maintaining a strict boundary to ensure her privacy and a normal upbringing.

