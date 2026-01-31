Rani Mukerji: Want to always show Indian women in the best light

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) From portraying a rape survivor in her debut film Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat to playing a resilient woman battling social injustice in Mehendi, a teacher living with Tourette syndrome, a fearless police officer in Mardaani, and a mother who takes on an entire nation for her children in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani Mukerji has consistently brought stories of strength and courage to the screen.

The Bollywood star says she makes a conscious effort to present Indian women in the best possible light through her choice of roles.

“Since the time I started working in this industry, I have always tried to portray Indian women in the best possible light. Whether they are journalists, police officers, teachers or housewives, for me, they are the real heroes, the real Mardaanis. I want to show the entire global audience how special Indian women are, how strong and empowered they are,” Rani told IANS.

According to her, the empowerment of women is directly linked to the strength of the nation, which is why her film choices have always aligned with this belief.

“And when Indian women are empowered, only then can our country truly become strong. That is why my choices have always reflected this belief,” she added.

Rani emphasised that every Indian woman carries a unique strength within her.

“I want to always show Indian women in the best light. I want to show how special Indian women are, because each one of them has a superpower within her, whether she is a housewife, a teacher, a journalist, or a police officer.”

“I believe they perform their duties beautifully, balance their family lives with grace, and that is the most inspiring aspect of women in uniform and women in positions of power,” said the actress.

She further spoke about women who navigate everyday life with resilience, continuing to move forward despite the challenges they face.

“These are women who go about their daily lives carrying immense strength within them, powering through despite all the challenges thrown their way,” said the National Award-winner.

As an Indian woman herself, Rani said it is important for her to portray what real Mardaanis and real heroes truly represent.

For me, as an Indian woman, it is very important to show what real Mardaanis and real heroes are like, because I am deeply inspired by all of them. I am inspired by every character I have played.

Talking about her characters, the actress said she draws inspiration from every role she has played. She cited Debika from Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway as one such character, who fights an entire nation to bring her children back.

“These are powerful women, strong women, and they inspire future generations. As an artist, my role is simply to bring them to life so that millions of people across the globe can see what they do,” concluded Rani.

--IANS

dc/