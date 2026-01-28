January 28, 2026 8:09 PM हिंदी

Rani Mukerji says 'Today, women are confidently shaping society' during her address at the NCW

Rani Mukerji says 'Today, women are confidently shaping society' during her address at the NCW

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Ahead of the release of her highly-awaited crime drama "Mardaani 3", actress Rani Mukerji graced the special programme organized by the National Commission for Women called “Voices of Grace and Grit”.

Speaking during the occasion, Rani stated that throughout her career, she has portrayed characters largely dedicated to women and women-centric narratives.

She further pointed out that in today's time, women are successfully leading institutions and shaping society. Rani added that even the Hon’ble President of India is a woman today.

The 'Hichki' actress also stressed that women are fully capable of managing both their professional aspirations and family responsibilities with balance and determination.

Sharing Rani's sentiment, Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar stated that the concept of “mother’s guilt” has no place in today’s progressive society. She added that women should take pride in their multiple roles and leadership capabilities.

During the event, Rani also inaugurated the ‘Wall of Fame’, a dedicated space at the Commission that honours the contributions and leadership of former and current Chairpersons of the National Commission for Women.

Meanwhile, adding another feather to her cap, Rani was recently honoured with the Vande Mataram Puraskar, the West Bengal Governor’s Award of Excellence.

Expressing her gratitude, Rani shared, “Today, my heart is filled with a kind of emotion that is difficult to put into words. Winning the Governor’s Award of Excellence, the Vande Mataram Puraskar - on my 30th year in cinema feels incredibly humbling. This honour is not just a recognition of my work—it feels like a homecoming, a warm hug from West Bengal, my roots. I only hope I have done you proud and will continue doing so. Though my journey as an actor unfolded largely in Hindi cinema, my roots have always been deeply, unmistakably Bengali”.

Work-wise, Rani is marking her 3 decades in the industry with "Mardaani 3". Made under the direction of Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the sequel is expected to get a theatrical release on January 30.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Justice in rural Pakistan decided by proximity to influence: Report (File, representational image)

Justice in rural Pakistan decided by proximity to influence: Report

Perera, Malinga and Chameera return to SL T20I squad against England

Perera, Malinga and Chameera return to SL T20I squad against England

Shruti Haasan's look in Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' unveiled (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Shruti Haasan's look in Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' unveiled

L&T Q3 profit slips 4 pc to Rs 3,215 crore; revenue rises 10 pc

L&T Q3 profit slips 4 pc to Rs 3,215 crore; revenue rises 10 pc

Understanding Pakistan's illusion of strength (IANS analysis)

Understanding Pakistan's illusion of strength (IANS analysis)

Rahul Vaidya reveals Ajit Pawar’s favourite song picks

Rahul Vaidya reveals Ajit Pawar’s favourite song picks

West Ham United sign Fulham's Winger Adama Traore (Credit: West Ham United/X)

West Ham United sign Fulham's Winger Adama Traore

4th T20I: It’s amazing, everyone in the team is in good space, says Shivam Dube

4th T20I: It’s amazing, everyone in the team is in good space, says Shivam Dube

India–EU FTA a big win for exporters, manufacturing and investment: Industry leaders

India–EU FTA a big win for exporters, manufacturing and investment: Industry leaders

India U17 men's team to play two friendly matches against Tajikistan in Margao (Credit: AIFF)

India U17 men's team to play two friendly matches against Tajikistan in Margao