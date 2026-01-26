Rani Mukerji on her Vande Mataram Puraskar win: I accept this honour with renewed sense of responsibility

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) The National Award-winning actress Rani Mukerji, who has been honoured with the Vande Mataram Puraskar, the West Bengal Governor’s Award of Excellence, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude on receiving the honour.

The Vande Mataram Puraskar is one of the highest civilian honours of the state, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The award comes in a landmark year for the actor, marking 30 years of her journey in cinema.

Talking about the same, Rani Mukerji said, “Today, my heart is filled with a kind of emotion that is difficult to put into words. Winning the Governor’s Award of Excellence, the Vande Mataram Puraskar - on my 30th year in cinema feels incredibly humbling. This honour is not just a recognition of my work—it feels like a homecoming, a warm hug from West Bengal, my roots. I only hope I have done you proud and will continue doing so. Though my journey as an actor unfolded largely in Hindi cinema, my roots have always been deeply, unmistakably Bengali”.

She further mentioned that they live in her values, in her discipline, in her love for art, literature, and above all, in the way I see life, with resilience, warmth, and quiet strength.

She went on, “I was born into a family where celebrating culture was a way of living. Music, cinema, storytelling, and intellectual curiosity were part of everyday conversation. And at the centre of that world stood my mother”.

She shared that her parents and proud Bengalis have taught her that strength does not need to be loud.

She continued, “They taught me grace, self-respect, and the importance of standing your ground with dignity. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for honouring me with one of the highest civilian awards of West Bengal.

She shared, “Bengal has always been the land of thinkers, poets, rebels, and artists. From Tagore to Ray, this soil has given India minds and voices that changed the way we think and feel. To be acknowledged by this land is a privilege I will carry with deep humility”.

“I accept this honour with gratitude, with pride, and with a renewed sense of responsibility, to continue contributing to Indian cinema with sincerity, and to always remain worthy of the values Bengal has given me. Thank you, West Bengal, for always claiming me as your own and always showering so much love on your child. It is truly precious”, she added.

The actress is also celebrating 30 years of her glorious career with ‘Mardaani 3’.

The film, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 30, 2026.

--IANS

aa/