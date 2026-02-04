Rani Mukerji highlights Yash Chopra’s legacy, says Aditya Chopra carries forward fathers’ vision

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji has opened up about the influence of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, saying that his son, Aditya Chopra, continues to uphold his father’s cinematic values and storytelling sensibilities.

It was during an exclusive session with IANS, that Rani engaged in an impactful conversation with women officers of the Delhi Police.

Asked about her husband, Aditya Chopra, tapping into various genres via his production house, Rani reflected on late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s vast body of work.

Rani said: “The institution you are referring to, Yash Raj Films, came into being after Yash Chopra. He was a very prolific filmmaker… If you look at his filmography, he made Waqt, Deewar, Trishul, Noorie, Chandni, and Lamhe as well…”

She noted that his films showcased a rare versatility, touching almost every genre.

“So, when you watch his filmography, you will see that he touched every genre,” she added.

The actress added that Yash Chopra’s son, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, continues to carry the banner of Yash Raj Films forward by following in his father’s footsteps.

“And his son, Aditya Chopra, who is my husband, is carrying forward the flag by following in his footsteps. He makes all kinds of films under the banner of Yash Raj,” she concluded.

Talking about her latest release, “Mardaani 3”, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

Actress Janaki Bodiwala of Shaitaan fame also enters the Mardaani franchise to play a pivotal role. Mardaani 3 has been written by Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame. “Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

The first installment of the Mardaani franchise was released in 2014. It featured Rani, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. The second installment hit the screens in 2019. It was directed by Gopi Puthran. It also stars Vishal Jethwa.

