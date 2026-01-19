Rani Mukerji brings order to chaos as she slips into her ‘Mardaani 3’ part on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Mardaani 3’ is set to grace the upcoming episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The makers of the show unveiled the trailer of the upcoming episode on Monday, and it showcases Kapil’s couch turning into a crime scene.

Rani Mukerji storms in on the show as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, ready to take on a new case, but this time with extra laughs, taaliyan and total madness. The minute she enters, the vibe shifts from casual masti to full investigation mode, with Kapil Sharma and the gang instantly slipping into “suspicious behaviour” territory.

Earlier on the show, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh ‘Nirahua’ Lal Yadav cranked up the tempo. Kapil Sharma pulled Manoj Tiwari’s leg. Nirahua dropped a truth bomb about Manoj Tiwari’s drivers, “Pehle Ravi, fir Pawan, aur ab Dinesh”. Kapil connected the dots as Manoj bhaiya tried to brush it off as “this is totally coincidence”, which somehow made it funnier.

Prior to this, actors Kartik Aaryan and actress Ananya Panday graced the show, as they called out red flags, green flags and relationship rules of this generation. The actors unraveled that Gen Z actually wants from love, with the episode promising bold opinions, relatable chaos and answers that might just divide the internet.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover switched gears yet again to deliver a fresh dose of superstar satire, with viewers joking that even AI struggles to match his precision. Ananya Panday revealed Chunky Panday’s masterplan, explaining that he believes turning up together means earning less, so the smarter move is for each family member to appear individually across ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ seasons and keep the money flowing, a logic that has the couch in splits.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 4 streams on Netflix.

