March 06, 2026 11:03 AM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram celebrates ‘most beautiful belly’

Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram celebrates ‘most beautiful belly’

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Lin Laishram, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with actor Randeep Hooda, reflected on her journey of body image after spending two decades in front of the camera, saying that she has finally learned to embrace and celebrate her changing body.

Lin took to Instagram, where she shared three monochrome images of herself getting all dolled up. In the last pictures, she is seen gently holding her blossoming baby bump as she posed for the camera.

In the caption section, Lin shared that she often found herself worrying about being “too skinny, too fat, too this, too that” while working in front of the camera for years.

“Two decades of standing in front of the camera made me conscious of every little detail — too skinny, too fat, too this, too that,” she wrote.

However, she said that her perspective has now completely shifted as she proudly posed with what she called “the most beautiful belly” she has ever had.

“And now here I am, posing with the most beautiful belly I’ve ever had. Funny how life changes what you once worried about. Today, this body isn’t something I’m critiquing… it’s something I’m deeply grateful for.”

She concluded the post by saying: “The most beautiful transformation.”

Randeep and Lin announced their pregnancy on Instagram on November 29.

In a joint post, they wrote: "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022. The couple finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Yami Gautam says she has no PR team, ‘never resorted to cheap PR tactics’ amid reel Kriti Sanon controversy

Yami Gautam says she has no PR team, ‘never resorted to cheap PR tactics’ amid reel Kriti Sanon controversy

Sanju Samson among eight nominees for T20 WC Player of the Tournament

Sanju Samson among eight nominees for T20 WC Player of the Tournament

Helen Hunt quips about wearing red heels to a horse farm

Helen Hunt quips about wearing red heels to a horse farm

Indian airlines partially resume flights from some Middle East destinations

Indian airlines partially resume flights from some Middle East destinations

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant offers prayers at Jagatpita Shri Brahma Mandir

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhant offers prayers at Jagatpita Shri Brahma Mandir

Anupam Kher says ‘dreams come true when you refuse to give up’, not when ‘life is easy’

Anupam Kher says ‘dreams come true when you refuse to give up’, not when ‘life is easy’

Salman Khan cheers for Kabir Bedi, calls him the ‘original Tiger of India’

Salman Khan calls Kabir Bedi the ‘original Tiger of India’

T20 WC: 'Catches win matches, don't they?', Brook admits dropping Samson was big mistake

T20 WC: 'Catches win matches, don't they?', Brook admits dropping Samson was big mistake

Harshdeep Kaur shares ‘musical mahaul’ with SRK, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Harshdeep Kaur shares ‘musical mahaul’ with SRK, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Nia Sharma fulfils week-long craving for chilli garlic noodles, shares her foodie moment

Nia Sharma fulfils week-long craving for chilli garlic noodles, shares her foodie moment