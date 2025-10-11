Randeep Hooda to wife Lin Laishram: Together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram shared a glimpse from their Karva Chauth celebrations and said “together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise.”

The couple shared glimpses from their celebrations in a collaborative post on Instagram. In the first picture, Randeep and Lin posed for a selfie. The second shows Lin holding the pooja thali, while another image captures her gazing at her husband through a decorative sieve. In the last image, Randeep gently touches Lin’s cheek as she looks at him through the sieve.

For the caption, they wrote: “Together in every phase from sunrise to moonrise. Happy Karwa Chauth #forevermine.”

Randeep met Lin at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, and fell in love. They started living together during the lockdown, and made their relationship Instagram official in 2022. The couple got married in November 2023 in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

On the acting front, Randeep was last seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer action film“Jaat”. He will next be seen in the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.”

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia, setting the stage for his next major project, a military drama chronicling one of the Indian Army’s most audacious operations on foreign soil, reports variety.com.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions, according to variety.com.

