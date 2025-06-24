Randeep Hooda shares new look: Coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday created a tizzy on social media as he shared a new look and cryptically said “coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing.”

Randeep took to Instagram, where he shared his new look, where he is sporting a partially bald head and an intense expression.

The actor captioned the post: “What’s the tea for this Tuesday? Coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing!”

Sources close to the actor confirmed that the look is from a recent trial for a brand-new project that Randeep is expected to begin filming soon.

A source close to the development shared: “Randeep has always surprised both his audiences and the industry with how far he goes to embody a character. This new look is work in progress of something new that is coming up. Randeep always goes to lengths to look the part”.

Randeep’s latest work includes the Sunny Deol-starrer high octane actioner titled Jaat, which has been directed by Gopichand Malineni.

The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

He will next be seen in “Matchbox”, an upcoming American action adventure comedy film directed by Sam Hargrave. Based on the toy brand of the same name,it also stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Randeep Hooda, Danai Gurira, and Corey Stoll. The film is set to be released in fall 2026.

He also has “Operation Khukri,” an epic war drama.

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia, setting the stage for his next major project, a military drama chronicling one of the Indian Army’s most audacious operations on foreign soil, reports variety.com.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions, according to variety.com.

