Randeep Hooda on his river clean-up drive: Small steps matter

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Extraction’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Highway’, is quite serious about cleanliness.

On Friday, the actor shared a video on his Instagram, in which he can be seen cleaning up plastic and garbage from the banks of a river. With no dramatic build-up or slogans, the video focused on a simple truth, taking responsibility for the spaces we live in and leave behind.

He wrote in the caption, “I swear I will contribute my best to the protection of my environment. To, Future of our country, (especially the participants of the #ANUBHUTI program). An oath means nothing without action. I am living up to my oath. Are you?”.

Discarded plastic and unmanaged waste in such areas do far more damage than we often realise. They contaminate water bodies, disrupt fragile habitats, and pose serious threats to animals who mistake plastic for food or get trapped in waste.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “I believe environmental responsibility always starts with individual effort and everyday choices. It’s easy to make blanket statements and preach, but nothing is more important than action, one that is tangible. Over the years, I’ve tried to live close to nature, support wildlife conservation, and stay mindful of how my actions impact the environment. Whether it’s reducing waste, cleaning up a space, or being conscious about where we discard plastic, these very small steps matter”.

He further mentioned, “They protect wildlife, preserve natural habitats, and help curb pollution in ways that may seem invisible at first, but add up over time. So it’s not up to grand speeches or gestures, one must partake and execute their own duties. I recently also renewed my oath with the kids of Anubhuti program organised by the MP forest department headed by Headed by the APCCF Mr L Krishnamoorthy. I felt walking the talk was a good example to set to inspire them”.

The actor has also had a long standing association with Afroz Shah for the Versova Beach Cleanup initiative in which the actor has partaken in the citizen led movement to help preserve the cleanliness of the beach through regular clean up drives.

