Randeep Hooda gives a glimpse of his ancestral village house & calm ‘gaam’ life

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday evening as he shared a heartwarming glimpse of his village life on his social media account.

Sharing beautiful glimpses of his simple village life, Randeep wrote, “Gaam”, which means ‘village’.

The carousel shared by Randeep opens with the actor recording himself, giving followers a personal glimpse into his roots and simple village life. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Gaav ki alag hawa… aur gaav ka alag maza,” which means ‘Village and its weather, Village and its different fun.’

The following pictures from the carousel beautifully showcase slices of village life. One picture captures a quiet narrow lane lit softly at night while another picture features an elderly family member seated inside the ancestral home.

One picture offers a candid glimpse into the interiors of the old family home, preserving memories of generations.

The other pictures capture buffaloes cooling off in a lake, while another captures them resting peacefully in their cattle shed.

A village landscape further shows local children standing near the lake.

On the professional front, Randeep will reportedly be seen as a Haryanvi Jaat in his next.

Furthermore, he will also be seen essaying a crucial role in "Eetha".

Led by Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is based on the life of Marathi folk dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

"Eetha" will mark the primary onscreen pairing of Randeep and Shraddha.

Randeep, on the personal front, has been living the happiest phase of his life after embracing fatherhood on March 10.

Randeep along with his wife Lin Laishram couple welcomed their baby girl. Sharing the exciting news on social media back then, Randeep had revealed that their daughter arrived on a day that already held a lot of significance for the family.

"Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love. (sic)," the actor wrote on his official Instagram handle.

–IANS

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