May 06, 2026 9:43 AM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda gives a glimpse of his ancestral village house & calm ‘gaam’ life

Randeep Hooda gives a glimpse of his ancestral village house & calm ‘gaam’ life

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday evening as he shared a heartwarming glimpse of his village life on his social media account.

Sharing beautiful glimpses of his simple village life, Randeep wrote, “Gaam”, which means ‘village’.

The carousel shared by Randeep opens with the actor recording himself, giving followers a personal glimpse into his roots and simple village life. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Gaav ki alag hawa… aur gaav ka alag maza,” which means ‘Village and its weather, Village and its different fun.’

The following pictures from the carousel beautifully showcase slices of village life. One picture captures a quiet narrow lane lit softly at night while another picture features an elderly family member seated inside the ancestral home.

One picture offers a candid glimpse into the interiors of the old family home, preserving memories of generations.

The other pictures capture buffaloes cooling off in a lake, while another captures them resting peacefully in their cattle shed.

A village landscape further shows local children standing near the lake.

On the professional front, Randeep will reportedly be seen as a Haryanvi Jaat in his next.

Furthermore, he will also be seen essaying a crucial role in "Eetha".

Led by Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is based on the life of Marathi folk dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

"Eetha" will mark the primary onscreen pairing of Randeep and Shraddha.

Randeep, on the personal front, has been living the happiest phase of his life after embracing fatherhood on March 10.

Randeep along with his wife Lin Laishram couple welcomed their baby girl. Sharing the exciting news on social media back then, Randeep had revealed that their daughter arrived on a day that already held a lot of significance for the family.

"Happy Birthday to grandfather and the granddaughter..Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love. (sic)," the actor wrote on his official Instagram handle.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Daadi Ki Shaadi

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor walk hand-in-hand, root for Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor at special screening

Gaurav Khanna says he keenly observes people on reality shows to help with future roles

Gaurav Khanna says he keenly observes people on reality shows to help with future roles

Adarsh Gourav to release four Independent tracks in 2026: It’s entirely my own space as an artist

Adarsh Gourav to release four Independent tracks in 2026: It’s entirely my own space as an artist

Sensex, Nifty jump about 1 pc in early deals amid easing West Asia tensions hopes

Sensex, Nifty jump about 1 pc in early deals over easing West Asia tensions

Saka seals Arsenal's place in Champions League final

Saka seals Arsenal's place in Champions League final

Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear turns 15: I’m the luckiest mama

Alicia Silverstone’s son Bear turns 15: I’m the luckiest mama

NITI Aayog launches CPO portal to strengthen real-time governance

NITI Aayog launches CPO portal to strengthen real-time governance

Spain confirms to receive hantavirus-linked cruise ship in Canary Islands

Spain says will receive hantavirus-linked cruise ship in Canary Islands

Viola Davis celebrates her mom’s 83rd birthday: You've taught me deepest, most profound way to love

Viola Davis celebrates her mom’s 83rd birthday: You've taught me deepest, most profound way to love

Nikitin Dheer pens note for his late father Pankaj Dheer: Miss your hugs

Nikitin Dheer pens note for his late father Pankaj Dheer: Miss your hugs