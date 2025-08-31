Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor perform aarti during Ganpati Visarjan before saying goodbye to Bappa

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor perform aarti before saying goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday. The mother and son duo were accompanied by other devotees as they bid their final adieu to Lord Ganesha.

The 'Barfi' actor opted for a blue kurta and white pajama for the festivities, whereas Neetu, clad in a white salwaar suit.

The video showed Ranbir carrying the Ganesh idol in his hands and chanting, ‘Ganpati bappa moraya!’. Ranbir and Neetu were also seen performing the aarti of Lord Ganesha, repeating the prayers with the rest of the devotees. Ranbir even broke the coconut before seeking the final blessing of Bappa.

On another note, Ranbir's better half, Alia Bhatt, voiced her concern over the videos of their under-construction home in Mumbai doing the rounds on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Highway' actress wrote: “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue.”

"Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not "content" - it's a violation. It should never be normalized. Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would," Alia pointed out.

She even urged everyone who comes across such content not to share it further.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen sharing screen space yet again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War". They will be accompanied by Vicky Kaushal in the much-anticipated drama.

--IANS

pm/