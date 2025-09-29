Ranbir Kapoor hails Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the mastermind behind his acting journey

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently turned 43, opened up about how filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped his acting journey.

During his recent Instagram live session, he credited Bhansali for planting the seeds of his craft and expressed excitement about reuniting with his mentor for the upcoming film “Love and War.” Ranbir also called Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt his favourite actors, while expressing his excitement about working with them under Bhansali’s direction.

The ‘Rockstar’ actor said, “Love and war, is a film directed by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and it stars one of my two favourite actors, Vicky Kaushal and, of course my super talented wife Alia Bhatt, and it’s directed by the man who taught me everything about cinema, whatever I know about acting, was seeded in by, and he was a master then, and i’m working with him 18 years later, and he’s even bigger master today. So I’m very happy with that collaboration.”

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor began his career by assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film “Black” and made his acting debut with Bhansali's tragic romance “Saawariya” in 2007.

“Love and War” will be released on March 20, 2026.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about a wide range of topics, from his films to ageing and the growing grey strands in his beard during a Instagram Live session on his birthday. When a fan remarked mid-live, “43 never looked so handsome,” Ranbir Kapoor responded, “Just imagine, it's just seven years till I hit 50, it just hit me. I was making a video and I looked at my grey hair and (realised) in 7 years, I am going to be 50. Life just goes by too fast. Just live every day to your fullest, give it your best, be kind, be loving, and just have fun in your life, and just be a good person.”

