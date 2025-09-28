Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 43rd birthday with the media by cutting a massive cake

September 28, 2025 8:14 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday. The 'Barfi' actor decided to share his special day with the paparazzi.

Ranbir looked as handsome as ever in a red t-shirt, along with denim, as he stepped out to celebrate his birthday with the shutterbugs stationed outside his Mumbai home.

The video captured by IANS showed the 'Brahmastra' actor warmly greeting all the media people with folded hands. He was even seen cutting a huge birthday cake and feeding it to some people present.

As he turned a year older, Ranbir dropped a candid birthday note on social media, reflecting on some harsh realities of life, such as aging and the increasing grays in his beard.

The ‘Rockstar’ actor stressed that despite all the changes that come with each passing year, his heart remains full of gratitude—for his family, friends, work, and, most importantly, his fans. Ranbir even thanked everyone sincerely for their time and support.

The video circulating on social media had Ranbir saying, “Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard, it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special.”

We could also hear the sweet voice of little Raha calling out in the background.

Ranbir also did a live interactive session on the official Instagram page of his clothing brand, ARKS.

“I spent the entire day with Alia and Raha. Raha made me a promise that she would give me 43 kisses, and I got that. She made me a beautiful card, which really moved me. It’s been a perfect birthday,” the 'Animal' actor was heard saying.

