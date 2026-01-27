January 27, 2026 11:58 AM हिंदी

Ranbir Kapoor: Always felt that Rani Mukerji is one for the ages

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has heaped praise on Rani Mukerji, who has clocked three decades in Hindi cinema, and said that he has always felt that she is one for the ages, one of the greatest ever actors in India, and someone who has defined the Hindi film industry through her work.

Talking about his “Sawaariya” co-star, Ranbir said: “Rani is the co-star of my first film Sawaariya, and she is the first person who told me that if I worked hard, I would go a long way. I will never forget that interaction because it gave me so much confidence when I needed it the most.”

“I have seen her as a person closely, I have seen her work closely and have been bowled over by her grace, charm, and brilliance.”

He says it is amazing to see the entire industry come forward to celebrate 30 years of her iconic legacy.

“I have always felt that Rani is one for the ages, one of the greatest ever actors in India, and someone who has defined our industry through her work. Her choice of projects and roles has shaped how women are portrayed on the screen today,” said Ranbir.

Ranbir reveals Rani only wants to spread joy through her cinema.

He says, “Thank you,Rani,for the movies, the memories, the nostalgia, and the powerhouse performances. She is an entertainer who has dedicated her life to making people happy, and I don’t have words to describe the impact her films have had on me.”

Rani will soon be seen in the third installment of “Mardaani”, which is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

“Mardaani 3” delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

